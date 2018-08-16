New York University offers free tuition to all medical students

New York University medical students received life-changing news on Thursday -- the School of Medicine will cover full tuition going forward for all current and future students, regardless of need or merit.

Trustees, leaders and faculty at NYU School of Medicine made the stunning announcement on Thursday morning at the end of the annual "White Coat Ceremony," where new medical students are given their white lab coats to mark the start of their M.D. degree program. At the same time, all current NYU medical students received emails saying the school is offering them full-tuition scholarships.

"Our last thing was to tell the students and their parents that, hey, tuition is going to be on us," Dr. Rafael Rivera, associate dean for admission and financial aid, told ABC News in a telephone interview Thursday. "It was awesome to see the emotions on their faces."

NYU School of Medicine

The skyrocketing cost of tuition that can lead to hundred of thousand of dollars in debt, which can be out of line with potential earnings, including for prospective doctors, has been a source of much debate.

NYU is the first private medical school and the only one ranked in the top 10 to offer all its students free tuition, a spokesperson said.

