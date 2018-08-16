Tips for paying off student debt

More
Student loan debt is some of the hardest debt to get away from. Here are some tips.
2:30 | 08/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tips for paying off student debt

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57206125,"title":"Tips for paying off student debt","duration":"2:30","description":"Student loan debt is some of the hardest debt to get away from. Here are some tips.","url":"/GMA/Living/video/tips-paying-off-student-debt-57206125","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.