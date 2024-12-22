10 dead in small plane crash in Brazil
At least 17 others, who had been in the area Christmas shopping, were injured.
A small airplane crashed Sunday in Brazil, leaving 10 people dead, officials told ABC News.
Luiz Claudio Salgueiro Galeazzi, a businessman, had been piloting the plane, police said.
He was traveling with nine family members, including his own children.
All were killed in the crash.
The aircraft went down in a popular shopping area in Gramado, in the country's southern region.
At least 17 other people, who had been in the area of the crash doing Christmas shopping, were transported to the hospital. Two women suffered life-threatening injuries.
The plane had taken off from Canela, a short distance from Gramado, and had been heading to Jundiai in São Paulo state.
The family flew just 3 kilometers (about 1.86 miles) before the plane went down.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.