10 dead in small plane crash in Brazil

At least 17 others, who had been in the area Christmas shopping, were injured.

A small airplane crashed Sunday in Brazil, leaving 10 people dead, officials told ABC News.

Luiz Claudio Salgueiro Galeazzi, a businessman, had been piloting the plane, police said.

He was traveling with nine family members, including his own children.

All were killed in the crash.

This handout photo released by Rio Grande do Sul communication department show the site of a plane crash at the city of Gramado, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, on Dec. 22, 2024. Mauricio Tonetto/Rio Grande Do Sul Communication via Getty Images

The aircraft went down in a popular shopping area in Gramado, in the country's southern region.

At least 17 other people, who had been in the area of the crash doing Christmas shopping, were transported to the hospital. Two women suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police carry out an investigation outside houses that were hit by a plane in Gramado, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Dec. 22, 2024. Mateus Bruxel/AP

The plane had taken off from Canela, a short distance from Gramado, and had been heading to Jundiai in São Paulo state.

The family flew just 3 kilometers (about 1.86 miles) before the plane went down.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.