The flash floods were caused by heavy rain, Spain's meteorological agency said.

1,000 troops join emergency responders in search for missing after flash floods in Valencia, Spain

LONDON -- On the streets of Alfafar on Wednesday, cars and caravans were strewn like toys in the muddy aftermath of the floodwater that had rushed through the Spanish town.

Emergency crews descended on Wednesday on that town and others surrounding Valencia, wading through washed-out neighborhoods, searching homes and looking for missing people following devastating flooding, according to emergency officials.

More than 1,000 troops had been deployed to the province to help with the emergency response, the Military Emergencies Unit, a branch of the Spanish military, said on social media on Wednesday.

A man walks through flooded streets in Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. Alberto Saiz/AP

The flash floods were caused by heavy rain, which by Wednesday morning had begun "easing off," according to the country's meteorological agency

"[B]ut there is still an orange warning in inland Castellón until 2:00 p.m.," the agency said. "Caution in the northeast of the peninsula and western Andalusia: very heavy showers are possible. Stay informed!"

ABC News' Somayeh Malekian contributed to this report.