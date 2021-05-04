At least 13 dead, 70 injured after Mexico City overpass collapses with train: Authorities

At least 13 people died and 70 were injured after an overpass for a metro in Mexico City collapsed Monday night while a train and various cars were driving on it.

The incident occurred at the Olivos station.

Photos and videos from the scene show the train hanging from the collapsed overpass and various cars buried underneath.

"So far, in a preliminary figure, unfortunately there are 13 people who lost their lives, and about 70 injured who are being transferred to Brother Belisario Domínguez, ISSSTE, Magdalena de las Salinas, Gral. Balbuena and Xoco," the Mexico Civil Protection Authority tweeted in Spanish.

"We are continuing to work to provide information to the relatives of the people transferred to Hospitals for the accident on metro line 12," LOCATEL, a local government office that provides aid during emergencies, tweeted.

The Mexican government retweeted the message.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.