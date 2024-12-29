The plane veered off the runway and crashed into a wall.

At least 28 dead after jet veers off runway in South Korea

More than two dozen people were killed after an airplane veered off a runway upon landing at an airport in South Korea on Sunday morning, according to local media.

Jeju Air Flight 7C2216 was landing at Muan International Airport around 9 a.m. local time when the plane went off the runway and crashed into a wall.

At least 28 were confirmed dead in the crash, according to authorities and local media reports. There were 175 passengers and six crew members aboard the Boeing 737 aircraft, which had taken off from Bangkok, the transport ministry said.

People watch the news regarding the plane crash at Seoul station on December 29, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. A plane carrying 181 people, Jeju Air Flight 7C2216, crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea after skidding off the runway and colliding with a wall, resulting in an explosion. Early reports said that at least 23 people had died. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images) Chung Sung-jun/Getty Images

The Korean Ministry of Land Infrastructure and Transport was on the scene investigating the cause of the crash.

There are conflicting reports on the number of people rescued. In a statement, the transport ministry said one person, a crew member, had been rescued from the wreckage of the plane.

Earlier, the local fire department told ABC News that two people had been rescued without elaborating on their condition.

Muan is located in southwest South Korea.

Jeju Air is a South Korean low-cost carrier that operates an all Boeing fleet, with 42 planes and nearly 3,000 staff.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.