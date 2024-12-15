2 Russian oil tankers damaged off Crimea, emergency authorities say

The vessels are believed to be carrying thousands of tons of oil.

LONDON -- Two Russian tankers believed to be carrying thousands of tons of oil were damaged off the coast of Crimea in the early hours of Sunday amid stormy weather, Russian emergency services and media reported.

The Volgoneft 212 and Volgoneft 239 vessels were both damaged while transiting the Kerch Strait waterway separating the occupied Crimean Peninsula from Russia's western Krasnodar Krai region, the country's Emergencies Ministry reported on Telegram.

The ministry cited "bad weather in the Kerch Strait" for the damage, the extent of which is not yet clear. The state-owned Tass news agency cited an unnamed ministry source in its report that the ship's bow was torn off. The vessel was around 5 miles from shore when it was damaged, the agency said.

An Emergency Ministry Mi-8 helicopter and a rescue boat were dispatched to the Volgoneft 212 vessel, which had 13 people aboard, the ministry wrote. "The crew requested assistance," it said.

This file photo shows a cargo ship crossing the Kerch Strait on July 25, 2023. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

"It is known that there are oil products on the ship," the ministry added. "Information about the spill is being clarified."

The Interfax news agency reported that the Volgoneft 212 was carrying 4,300 tons of oil.

The Emergency Ministry later said the Volgoneft 212 "was damaged and ran aground."

The Volgoneft 239 had 14 people on board and was also carrying oil, the Emergency Ministry said.

The ministry reported that the vessel was drifting after sustaining damage.