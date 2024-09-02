A group of 15 people attacked the pair from the USS Wasp, authorities said.

2 US service members attacked by group in Turkey

Two U.S. service members were assaulted in Izmir, Turkey, on Monday "and are now safe," the U.S. Embassy in Turkey and the local governor's office said in statements on X.

"We can confirm reports that U.S. service members embarked aboard the USS Wasp were the victims of an assault in İzmir today and are now safe. We thank Turkish authorities for their rapid response and ongoing investigation," the U.S. Embassy in Turkey said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"A group of 15 people, 2 women and 13 men, members of the Turkish Youth Union (TGB), physically attacked 2 U.S. military personnel in civilian clothes," the Izmir Governorship, the local governor's office, said in a post on X.

The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), transits into Izmir, Turkey, on Sept. 1, 2024, for a scheduled port visit. US Navy

"In addition, 5 plain clothes US soldiers saw the incident from a distance, and got involved. Our police forces quickly responded to the incident," the Izmir Governorship added.

The local authorities took 15 suspects into custody and a "judicial investigation has been initiated regarding the matter," the Izmir Governorship said.

The Turkish Youth Union is a national youth and student group that has an anti-American and anti-imperialist stance. They are linked to the Turkish "Vatan Party," a nationalist political party in Turkey.

The USS Wasp arrived in Izmir on Sunday for a "regularly scheduled port visit," the Department of Defense said.