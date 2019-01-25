200 feared missing after dam collapse in Brazil

Jan 25, 2019, 3:49 PM ET
PHOTO: Rescuers search for victims after the collapse of a dam, which belonged to Brazils giant mining company Vale, near the town of Brumadinho in southeastern Brazil, Jan. 25, 2019.Douglas Magno/AFP/Getty Images
Rescuers search for victims after the collapse of a dam, which belonged to Brazil's giant mining company Vale, near the town of Brumadinho in southeastern Brazil, Jan. 25, 2019.

About 200 people have been reported missing after an apparent dam collapse in Brazil, according to local firefighters.

A spokesperson for firefighters in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais confirmed the rough estimate of how many people are missing in the wake of the Friday afternoon incident.

PHOTO: Men walk near damage caused by the breakage of a dam containing mineral waste from Vale, the worlds largest iron producer, in Brumadinho, municipality of Minas Gerais, Brazil, Jan. 25, 2019.Paulo Fonseca/EPA via Shutterstock
Men walk near damage caused by the breakage of a dam containing mineral waste from Vale, the world's largest iron producer, in Brumadinho, municipality of Minas Gerais, Brazil, Jan. 25, 2019.

There are still no confirmed fatalities, though, according to a spokesperson for Minas Gerais state’s Civil Defense told ABC News.

PHOTO: Rescuers search for victims after the collapse of a dam, which belonged to Brazils giant mining company Vale, near the town of Brumadinho in southeastern Brazil, Jan. 25, 2019.Douglas Magno/AFP/Getty Images
Rescuers search for victims after the collapse of a dam, which belonged to Brazil's giant mining company Vale, near the town of Brumadinho in southeastern Brazil, Jan. 25, 2019.

The company that operates the dam, Vale SA, confirmed the collapse.

PHOTO: A helicopter flies over an area where a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA burst, in Brumadinho, Brazil, Jan. 25, 2019.Washington Alves/Reuters
A helicopter flies over an area where a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA burst, in Brumadinho, Brazil, Jan. 25, 2019.

PHOTO: A road is blocked after a dam collapsed near Brumadinho, Brazil, Jan. 25, 2019.Leo Drumond/Nitro via AP
A road is blocked after a dam collapsed near Brumadinho, Brazil, Jan. 25, 2019.

PHOTO: Cattle are covered by mining debris after a mine collapsed near Brumadinho, Brazil, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019.Leo Drumond/Nitro via AP
Cattle are covered by mining debris after a mine collapsed near Brumadinho, Brazil, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019.

Vale is the country's largest mining company, according to The Associated Press.

ABC News' Meghan Keneally contributed to this report.

