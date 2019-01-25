200 feared missing after dam collapse in Brazil

About 200 people have been reported missing after an apparent dam collapse in Brazil, according to local firefighters.

Interested in Brazil? Add Brazil as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Brazil news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

A spokesperson for firefighters in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais confirmed the rough estimate of how many people are missing in the wake of the Friday afternoon incident.

Paulo Fonseca/EPA via Shutterstock

There are still no confirmed fatalities, though, according to a spokesperson for Minas Gerais state’s Civil Defense told ABC News.

Douglas Magno/AFP/Getty Images

The company that operates the dam, Vale SA, confirmed the collapse.

Washington Alves/Reuters

Leo Drumond/Nitro via AP

Leo Drumond/Nitro via AP

Vale is the country's largest mining company, according to The Associated Press.

ABC News' Meghan Keneally contributed to this report.