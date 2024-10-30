29 injured, 1 child killed in Russian strike on residential building in Ukraine

A Russian strike on a nine-story residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, killed one child and injured 29 others, officials said Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, one child died. Doctors, despite their efforts, failed to resuscitate the boy," Oleg Sinegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, said in a statement on Telegram.

The multi-story residential building was targeted overnight by a Russian-guided aerial bomb, officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a statement condemning the attack, saying, "Partners see what happens every day. In these circumstances, every delayed decision on their part means dozens or even hundreds more Russian bombs used against Ukraine. Their decisions are the lives of our people."

Rescuers work at the site where an apartment building was hit by a Russian air strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Oct. 31, 2024. Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

"That is why we must stop Russia together -- and do so with all possible force," Zelenskyy said.

Kharkiv is the second-largest city in Ukraine, located in the northeast of the country.

The attack in Ukraine comes days after NATO confirmed that North Korean troops have been deployed to fight alongside their Russian counterparts in the Kursk region, the area within Russia where Ukraine has been waging an assault.

"The deployment of North Korean troops represents: one, a significant escalation in the DPRK ongoing involvement in Russia's illegal war," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said, using the acronym of the country's official name -- the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"Two, yet another breach of U.N. Security Council resolutions. And three, a dangerous expansion of Russia's war," he added. He called on Russia and North Korea to "cease these actions immediately."