LONDON -- A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 has rocked the coast of southern Japan as tsunami advisories have been triggered in the region.

The epicenter of the earthquake is just a dozen miles off the coast of the city of Miyazaki on the island of Kyushu in Japan.

Miyazaki, with a population of approximately 400,000 people, is now on alert for potential tsunamis in the aftermath of the quake.

