Major tsunami warning issued after powerful earthquake strikes Japan

The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.5, USGS said.

TOKYO and LONDON -- Japanese officials issued a major tsunami warning and evacuation warnings after a powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 struck the west coast on Monday afternoon.

The earthquake struck at about 4:10 p.m. local time, with its epicenter on the Noto Peninsula, along the Sea of Japan, according to U.S. Geological Survey data.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a major tsunami warning for the peninsula and surrounding Ishikawa Prefecture. The agency warned of waves up to about 5 meters, or about 16 feet. Authorities were urgently directing the population to evacuate to higher ground.

A tsunami warning is shown on TV in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Eugene Hoshiko/AP

Initial tsunami waves were already striking land, with local reports saying the sea level had risen over a meter.

Tsunami threats were in effect along Japan’s west coast, according to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center. Outside of the major tsunami warning area, a tsunami advisory has been issued for entire Sea of Japan side of main island of Honshu and Western Hokkaido island.

The earthquake could be felt in Tokyo, where it sent power lines and light fixtures swaying.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.