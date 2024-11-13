American citizen found dead at luxury hotel in Ireland

Emergency services found the victim’s body in a bathroom of the upmarket hotel.

LONDON -- An American citizen has been found dead at a luxury hotel in Ireland, police said.

The unnamed U.S. national -- who was in his 60s -- was discovered unconscious on a bathroom floor in Ballyfin Demesne Hotel in County Laois, some 65 miles southwest of Dublin, on Tuesday evening and was later pronounced dead, according to a statement from Ireland’s national police and security service, Garda Siochana.

The Gardaí arrested a U.S. national in his 30’s at the hotel in connection to the death and he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the Eastern Region.

The two men had been travelling together and authorities are not looking for any other suspects at this time in the case.

Gardaí are investigating "all the circumstances surrounding the death of a man at a hotel in north County Laois on Tuesday evening,” a spokesperson confirmed.

The hotel is one of Ireland’s most exclusive accommodation options, with celebrities, like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West who stayed there as part of their five-day Irish honeymoon in 2014, regularly staying in the luxury hotel.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Portlaoise Garda Station. A Family Liaison Officer will be appointed to support the family of the deceased.

Investigations are ongoing.