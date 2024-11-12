Human remains found inside freezer of Michigan home

Possible human remains of a second individual were also found in the freezer.

Human remains have been found inside a freezer after blood was found on the floor of a residence in Michigan, police said.

The incident occurred on Thursday when authorities from the East Lansing Police Department in Michigan arrived at a residence at 12:08 p.m. in the 1500 block of Wintercrest Street to reports of a “suspicious situation,” according to a statement from the East Lansing Police Department.

The person who called 911 reported blood on the floor inside the residence which led ELPD officers to enter the home with the property management company.

“After thoroughly searching the residence, ELPD officers located a deceased individual inside a freezer,” police said. “Possible human remains of a second individual of unknown gender were also found inside the freezer.”

The Michigan State Police took evidence from the scene and it is now being examined at a crime lab, authorities said.

There have been no arrests made in this incident, but police did confirm that they believe there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ELPD immediately. The investigation is currently ongoing.