American tourist who went missing in Hungary killed, murder suspect arrested: Police

Mackenzie Michalski, 31, was last heard from early Tuesday, her friends said.

A 31-year-old American tourist in Hungary who had been missing for several days was killed, and a suspect has been arrested for her murder, authorities said Friday.

Mackenzie "Kenzie" Michalski, a nurse practitioner, was last heard from early Tuesday while visiting Budapest, according to her friends, who spread the word about her disappearance.

The American went missing while at a Budapest nightclub on Tuesday, according to Budapest police. Amid the search for her, investigators identified a man she was seen with in several nightclubs, police said.

The suspect -- a 37-year-old Irish citizen -- was arrested and allegedly confessed to killing her, police said. He allegedly showed police where he had hidden her body, police said. The name of the suspect has not been released.

Police said they will provide more details on the case at a press briefing on Saturday.

Police station of Hungarian police forces on Feb. 26, 2022. The Hungarian police, known as Rendorseg, is controlled by the ministry of internal affairs. Jerome - stock.adobe.com

Michalski lived in Portland, Oregon, and was a native of Fredonia, New York, according to ABC Buffalo affiliate WKBW.

A friend told WKBW that she and Michalski had been traveling with a group of friends through Europe and had spent three days in Hungary before parting ways on Monday.

The friend, Gretchen Tower, told WKBW that Michalski was staying behind for one more night in Budapest before flying out on Tuesday.

When Michalski never checked out of the Airbnb they shared in Budapest, her friend said she began to worry. Michalski also missed her flight, according to her friends.

After not hearing from her, Tower told WKBW she called the U.S. Embassy on Tuesday to report Michalski missing.

The U.S. State Department said Friday it is aware of reports that Hungarian police have detained a suspect in connection with the disappearance of a U.S. citizen in Hungary. It said the U.S. Embassy is in contact with Hungarian police but has no further comment due to "privacy and other considerations."

Michalski's family and friends released a statement on Friday that said they are "deeply saddened to confirm a report published by Hungarian police announcing the death of our beloved Kenzie."

"Kenzie will forever be remembered as a beautiful and compassionate young woman who dedicated herself to caring for others and making the world a better place," the statement said. "As a nurse practitioner, Kenzie used her humor, positivity, and limitless empathy to help heal her patients and encourage family and friends alike."

Her family and friends thanked the U.S. and Hungarian authorities for their "prompt attention, diligence, care, and consideration" as well as those who helped raise awareness about her disappearance.

"We are thankful that Kenzie’s soul is now at peace," the statement said. "Her memory and legacy will endure in the hearts of all whom she’s touched. To understand Kenzie’s spirit is to wholeheartedly embrace the vast joy and wonder of life. Her wish for the world: fully embrace the present moment, be your authentic self, practice kindness, and always walk in the light."