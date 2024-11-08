The suspect then "stayed on scene in the foyer staring at the victim."

Man randomly stabs teenage girl in Dollar Tree as she stood with her mother: Police

A 31-year-old Massachusetts man has been arrested after a “random and unprovoked” stabbing attack on a teenage girl as she stood with her mother at a Dollar Tree store, police said.

The attack took place at approximately 12:38 p.m. on Thursday when police officers from the Barnstable Police Department were dispatched to a Dollar Tree store in Hyannis, Massachusetts, to a report of a stabbing, according to a statement from the Barnstable Police Department on Thursday.

According to witnesses, 31-year-old Nikolas Rescigno of Hyannis, Massachusetts, reportedly “approached the juvenile female from behind in the foyer of the store and without warning stabbed her in the lower backside as she stood next to her mother,” authorities said.

“Rescigno is unknown to the victim and this attack appears to be random and unprovoked,” the Barnstable Police Department said. “Also, according to the witnesses, Rescigno stayed on scene in the foyer staring at the victim and eventually dropped the knife upon request from a bystander.”

A 31-year-old Massachusetts man has been arrested after a “random and unprovoked” stabbing attack on a teenage girl as she stood with her mother at a Dollar Tree store, police said. Facebook / Barnstable Police Department

Barnstable Police Officers were able to take Rescigno into custody without further incident.

The unnamed teenage victim was transported to a local hospital by Barnstable Fire Department Rescue personnel and is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Rescigno was booked and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury and an additional outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court from another incident involving a knife at the Cape Cod Mall in May 2023.

Bail for Rescigno was set by the bail magistrate at $5000 and he is scheduled to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Friday.

The investigation into the attack is currently ongoing.