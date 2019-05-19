4 Americans die in small plane crash in Honduras

Four Americans have died after a small plane plummeted into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Honduras, according to the U.S. State Department.

"We express our condolences to all those affected by this tragedy," a State Department spokesperson told ABC News. "We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased."

A Canadian pilot was also killed in the accident on Saturday, bringing the total number of fatalities to five, according to the Associated Press. The Canadian government did not immediately return ABC News' request for comment.

Junto con los @Bomberoshn y pobladores trabajamos con el rescate de los tripulantes de la avioneta accidentada en #Roatán #IslasDeLaBahía pic.twitter.com/zv6m6BGMIb — Policía Nacional (@PoliciaHonduras) May 18, 2019

The single-engine Piper Cherokee Six airplane plunged into the ocean shortly after takeoff, according to the AP. The passengers, whose identities have not been released, were traveling from the island of Roatan to the city of Trujillo.

Rescue boats with police and firemen found four bodies within minutes of the crash, according to a statement released by the Honduras military.

Rescuers were able to transport one passenger to a local hospital, but he died of internal injuries, according to the military.

