British Parliament celebrates World War I-era pigeon racing

The two houses of the British Parliament are once again at war with each other.

But this time they are not battling it out in the chambers of either the House of Commons or the House of Lords, but in Milton Keynes.

Today the Royal Pigeon Racing Association is commemorating the last Lords vs Commons pigeon race, which was held 90 years ago shortly after the end of the First World War.

It was previously an annual event between members of the House of Lords (known as ‘Peers’) and members of the House of Commons (MPs, for Members of Parliament).

In this year’s pigeon race each of the 650 competing bird will be designated to either an MP or a Peer, and released from Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes – location of the iconic British code-breaking operation during World War Two.

Royal Pigeon Racing Association

This year, the race is raising funds for Combat Stress – a charity that helps veterans’ mental health.