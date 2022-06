A car plowed into a crowd of people in a popular shopping district in Berlin on Wednesday morning, police said.

"A man is said to have driven into a group of people," the Berlin Police said in a statement via Twitter. "It is not yet known whether it was an accident or intentional action."

The alleged driver of the vehicle was detained at the scene, according to police. Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.