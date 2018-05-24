The Americans who just survived a plane crash in the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa headed home on Wednesday.

Video captured by ABC Houston station KTRK showed the three survivors greeting friends and family at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

The survivors, employees of the Austin, Texas-based EZCORP pawn shop company, were rescued after their private jet apparently overshot the runway, authorities said.

The plane crashed with the five Americans -- four passengers and the plane's pilot -- and a Venezuelan crew member aboard.

Three EZCORP employees -- Bob Kasenter, Blair Powell and Nicole Swies -- were treated and released with minor injuries. The fourth passenger, Joe Rotunda, was recovering at a Honduran military hospital on Wednesday after undergoing surgery, according to the company, which told ABC affiliate KVUE that Rotunda, who sustained broken ribs and a punctured lung, would "be transported back to the U.S. when doctors are comfortable with him traveling."

Local authorities told ABC News that the pilot, Alex Murta, also left the country on Wednesday.

The NTSB said it is assisting Honduras officials in their investigation of the cash.

ABC News' Benjamin Gittleson contributed to this report.