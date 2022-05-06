4 dead in apparent gas explosion at hotel in Cuba

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel is at the Saratoga Hotel in Havana.

At least four people are dead from an explosion at a hotel in Havana, Cuba, apparently caused by a gas leak, officials said.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel is now at the scene of the Saratoga Hotel in Havana with other officials.

Search and rescue work continues to see if people are trapped, according to Luis Antonio Torres Iribar, first secretary of the Party in Havana.

