DHL cargo plane crashes in Lithuania, killing 1, local officials say

The plane crashed at about 5:30 a.m., Lithuanian Airports said in a statement.

LONDON -- A DHL cargo plane crashed in Liepkalnis, Lithuania, early on Monday, killing one of four people onboard, local officials said.

The plane had been traveling from Leipzig, Germany, to Lithuanian's Vilnius Airport, the country's airport authority said in a short statement posted on social media.

"City services are currently on-site, along with a fire truck and a command team from Vilnius Airport," the statement said. "Airport operations are not disrupted at this time."

Emergency services were notified at 5:28 a.m. that the plane had crashed into a building, the Vilnius Fire and Rescue Department said.

ABC News has contacted DHL, which is based in Bonn, Germany, for comment.

ABC News' Jessica Gorman contributed to this report.