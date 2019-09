An earthquake measuring a magnitude of 6.8 has been detected off the coast of Chile, according to officials with the U.S. Geological Survey.

Chile's National Office of Emergency says the quake will not cause a tsunami to strike the country.

The quake, with a depth of 9.8 km (6.09 miles), was initially detected as a magnitude 6.6 and is now listed as a 6.8, the USGS said.

USGS

At the moment, there are no immediate reports of damage.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.