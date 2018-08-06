Europe is sizzling, but these adorable zoo animals beat the heat with frozen treats

Aug 6, 2018, 11:50 AM ET
PHOTO: A giant panda gets an icy treat to cool off from the hot weather at Suzhou Taihu Lake National Wetland Park in Suzhou, east Chinas Jiangsu Province, July 27, 2018.PlayHang Xingwei/Newscom
As the temperatures soar throughout Europe this summer, zoos across Europe treat their adorable animals with some delicious frozen popsicles.

PHOTO: A South American coati holds a piece of frozen watermelon during the hot weather in Biopark zoo in Rome, Aug. 2, 2018.Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters
A South American coati holds a piece of frozen watermelon during the hot weather in Biopark zoo in Rome, Aug. 2, 2018.

A deadly and historic heatwave that has hit Western Europe is in its second week and it is not leaving anytime soon. Hot air from Africa is bringing the new heatwave to Europe, prompting health warnings and exceptionally high temperatures that are forecast to peak at 116.6 Fahrenheit in some southern areas.

PHOTO: Icchan, a polar bear at the Tennoji Zoo in Osaka Prefecture, receives an ice block containing fruits on July 22, 2018.Kyodo/Newscom
Icchan, a polar bear at the Tennoji Zoo in Osaka Prefecture, receives an ice block containing fruits on July 22, 2018.

Temperatures have climbed into the 90's in areas where they are accustomed to 70 degrees weather. Many homes in western Europe do not have air conditioning, and will have to battle out the heat using alternative methods of staying cool and hydrated. The Weather Channel forecasts temperatures above 95 in Paris, way above their average 73 degrees.

PHOTO: A young western lowland gorilla Richard eats frozen fruits in its enclosure at Prague Zoo on Aug. 6, 2018 as the heat wave in Europe continues.Michal Cizek/AFP/Getty Images
A young western lowland gorilla Richard eats frozen fruits in its enclosure at Prague Zoo on Aug. 6, 2018 as the heat wave in Europe continues.

In order to keep the animals cool and calm during the heat, zoo keepers hand out some specially-made frozen treats.

PHOTO: A serval eats a frozen treat with syrup and chicken to cool off during a heat wave, at the La Fleche zoo, northwestern France, on Aug. 3, 2018.Jean-Francois Monier/AFP/Getty Images
A serval eats a frozen treat with syrup and chicken to cool off during a heat wave, at the La Fleche zoo, northwestern France, on Aug. 3, 2018.

PHOTO: The zoo keeper provides giant ice blocks for Siberian tigers to beat the heat at a zoo in Shenyang, northeast Chinas Liaoning Province, July 27, 2018.Sipa/Zuma
The zoo keeper provides giant ice blocks for Siberian tigers to beat the heat at a zoo in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 27, 2018.

Some are made with vegetable and fruits, while other carnivores will devour an icy block of blood and meat. Whatever it takes to beat the heat, these animals are loving their delicious treats.

PHOTO: A Puma cools off with an ice cube containing frozen meat juice at the Zoo of Vincennes in Paris, Aug, 2, 2018.Michel Euler/AP
A Puma cools off with an ice cube containing frozen meat juice at the Zoo of Vincennes in Paris, Aug, 2, 2018.

PHOTO: A black bear swimming in a pool inspects an ice cake with fuit and vegetables to cool off from temperatures around 95 degrees Fahrenheit on July 25, 2018 at the zoo in Osnabrueck, northern Germany.Friso Gentsch/AFP/Getty Images
A black bear swimming in a pool inspects an ice cake with fuit and vegetables to cool off from temperatures around 95 degrees Fahrenheit on July 25, 2018 at the zoo in Osnabrueck, northern Germany.

PHOTO: Lemurs enjoy popsicles at the Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qingdao, China, July 30, 2018.Yu Fangping/ZUMA
Lemurs enjoy popsicles at the Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qingdao, China, July 30, 2018.

Some creatures just love to lay on a huge block of ice to stay cool.

PHOTO: A giant panda gets an icy treat to cool off from the hot weather at Suzhou Taihu Lake National Wetland Park in Suzhou, east Chinas Jiangsu Province, July 27, 2018.Hang Xingwei/Newscom
A giant panda gets an icy treat to cool off from the hot weather at Suzhou Taihu Lake National Wetland Park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 27, 2018.

PHOTO: Western lowland gorilla Richard licks ice cream, prepared from fruits, for the gorillas to cool down during a heat wave at Prague Zoo, Czech Republic, Aug. 6, 2018.Petr David Josek/AP
Western lowland gorilla Richard licks ice cream, prepared from fruits, for the gorillas to cool down during a heat wave at Prague Zoo, Czech Republic, Aug. 6, 2018.

PHOTO: A hippopotamus eats frozen watermelon to cool off at the Bioparco zoo during a heat wave on July 25, 2018 in Rome.Tiziana Fabo/AFP/Getty Images
A hippopotamus eats frozen watermelon to cool off at the "Bioparco" zoo during a heat wave on July 25, 2018 in Rome.

PHOTO: Ring-tailed Lemurs cool off on a snack of frozen fruits at the Zoo in La Fleche, northwestern France, Aug. 3, 2018.Jean Francois Monier/AFP/Getty Images
Ring-tailed Lemurs cool off on a snack of frozen fruits at the Zoo in La Fleche, northwestern France, Aug. 3, 2018.

