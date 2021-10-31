Explosion in Mexico destroys at least 30 buildings, leaves 1 dead, 11 injured

Authorities are still searching for people under the collapsed buildings.

A large explosion attributed to a gas leak in east-central Mexico's Puebla state has left at least one dead, 11 injured and damaged between 30 to 50 buildings, local government authorities are reporting.

Search and rescue crews are working to find people who could be trapped under collapsed buildings.

Around 1:34 a.m. local time, a gas leak was reported and around 2,000 people within 1 kilometer of the leak were evacuated, Puebla State Government officials said at a press conference Sunday.

The first of three explosions happened at 2:50 a.m., which officials said may have been caused by an illegal tap.

Of those hospitalized, four are minors and seven are adults. Five people are listed in serious condition, officials said.

