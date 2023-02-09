Family's sole earthquake survivor pulled from the rubble in Turkey

A Syrian refugee is rescued after an earthquake destroyed his home in Turkey.

HATAY, Turkey -- Peering out from under a large slab of concrete and brick, Abdulalim Muaini gestures weakly at his rescuers. It has been over two days since a massive earthquake brought his home in Hatay, Turkey, tumbling down upon him.

Close beside him lies his wife Esra. The rescue has come too late for her.

Abdulalim Muaini lies under the rubble next to the body of his wife Esra, in Hatay, Turkey, Feb. 8, 2023. Umit Bektas/Reuters

Reuters photographer Umit Bektas was on the second day of his assignment in Hatay, one of the places hardest-hit by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that has killed more than 20,000 people across southern Turkey and northern Syria.

Abdulalim Muaini looks out from under rubble in Hatay, Turkey, Feb. 8, 2023. Umit Bektas/Reuters

Abdulalim Muaini holds onto a rope as rescuers try to pull him out from under the rubble in Hatay, Turkey, Feb. 8, 2023. Umit Bektas/Reuters

Heading toward one of the city’s most damaged neighborhoods, he asked the search and rescue volunteers the same question he had asked countless times: Did you reach anybody alive?

This time, they said yes: They had found Abdulalim.

Abdulalim’s legs were trapped underneath concrete but he was conscious and able to talk to his rescuers.

Abdulalim Muaini receives medical attention after being rescued in Hatay, Turkey, Feb.8, 2023. Umit Bektas/Reuters

Bektas was unable to speak directly with Abdulalim, but two of his friends were standing nearby. They said Abdulalim was of Syrian origin, from Homs. He had fled the civil war and married Esra, a Turkish woman.

The couple had two daughters, Mahsen and Besira, they said. It was unclear what had happened to the girls.

Rescues can take a long time and some hours later Bektas returned, where he eventually saw Abdulalim being pulled out of the rubble. He was covered in gray dust, one eye was swollen, he was dehydrated and needed medical attention. But he survived.

His family did not. On the ground lay three bodies wrapped in blankets -- Esra, Mahsen and Besira.

The dead bodies of Esra, Mahsen and Besira, the wife and daughters of Abdulalim Muaini, a refugee from Humus, Syria, lie on the ground after a deadly earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, Feb. 8, 2023. Umit Bektas/Reuters

Photography and reporting by Umit Bektas