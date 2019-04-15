A fire broke out at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, one of the city's most iconic sights.

The fire began at 6:50 p.m. local time Monday, the Paris fire department said.

(Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images) Flames rise during a fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15, 2019.

Images on social media show smoke and flames shooting from the top of Notre Dame as massive plumes of smoke billow into the sky above.

One video shows a spire toppling over as a result of the flames.

The fire may be connected to the recent restoration of the church, officials said.

Large crowds have begun to gather around the scene.

The cathedral was built around 1260 AD and towered over the city of Paris for centuries.

Monday is the start of Holy Week, the busiest and most important period of the liturgical year.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Kirit Radia contributed to this report.