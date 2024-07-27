French train networks partially restored after sabotage attack

No arrests have been made nor have suspects been identified in the arson attack.

Services to the French rail networks have been partially restored following Friday's sabotage attack ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony.

Crews worked through the night amid inclement weather to restore service to all the lines affected by the attack. The rail company is aiming to get service fully restored by Monday.

A worker transports a reel with cable to replace damaged cable lines in Vald' Yerres, near Chartres, on July 26, 2024, as France's high-speed rail network was hit by an attack disrupting the transport system, hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Jean-Francois Monier/AFP via Getty Images

No arrests have been made nor have suspects been identified in the arson attack on the railway system.

SNCF employees look on as a TGV train moves past them at Vald'yerre on the outskirts of Chartres, northern France, on July 26, 2024, after the resumption of high speed train services on the line between Paris and Bordeaux, following suspected acts of sabotage on the country's rail network ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Jean-francois Monier/AFP via Getty Images

Most train lines were running with delays after the fires and at least 800,000 people have been affected, according to a statement from France's rail network, according to France's state-owned railway network SNCF.

The fires started to be reported at 4 a.m. local time on Friday, SNCF said. Trackside signal boxes were set on fire and cables on the lines had been cut, which caused major disruptions in the north and east of France, according to SNCF.

Workers operate to reconnect damaged cable lines in Vald' Yerres, near Chartres, on July 26, 2024, as France's high-speed rail network was hit by an attack disrupting the transport system, hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Jean-francois Monier/AFP via Getty Images

SNCF said it had increased security along all lines with 1,000 workers and 50 drones.