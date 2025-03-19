Dr. Feroze Sidhwa discusses the impact of the latest Israeli military campaign.

Gaza trauma surgeon says half of patients injured in Israeli strikes were children

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, March 19, 2025.

Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas by conducting deadly airstrikes overnight Tuesday, killing hundreds of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

More than 400 people were killed and many more were injured, according to health officials in the Hamas-controlled region, making it one of the deadliest days since the beginning of the war.

Palestinians inspect the rubble of the Elias Tarazi family house, after it was destroyed in an Israeli strike in al-Sabra neighbourhood in Gaza City on March 19, 2025. Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, who is volunteering with MedGlobal at Nasser Hospital in West Gaza, told ABC News on Wednesday that it was impossible to handle an influx of hundreds of patients -- half of whom were severely injured children -- within 30 minutes.

One of Sidhwa's first patients was a 3-year-old girl with multiple shrapnel wounds on her head who couldn't breathe properly, he said.

"So I had to just told her dad it was nothing we could do, she was going to die. Over the course of the next 10 or 12 hours, I think I performed 10 operations on people," Sidhwa said. "It's just carnage. When you drop bombs on tents, this is what's going to happen -- especially when the population is half children."

Thousands marched in Jerusalem on Wednesday to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policies and his decision to fire Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar as fighting in Gaza resumes.

After Netanyahu announced the dismissal of Bar, threatening to trigger a political crisis, Israel launched a wave of overnight strikes on Gaza, marking the deadliest escalation since the fragile ceasefire began in January.

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, March 19, 2025. Ariel Schalit/AP

Defense Minister Israel Katz warned residents of Gaza that evacuation orders for combat zones will be issued soon as Israeli forces resume their fighting against Hamas.

"Residents of Gaza, this is a final warning," Katz said. "The Air Force strikes against Hamas terrorists were just the first step. It will become much more difficult, and you will pay the full price. Take the U.S. president's advice. Return the hostages and remove Hamas. The alternative is absolute destruction."