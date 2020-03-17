German cast of 'Big Brother' told about COVID-19 on live TV When they entered the house the outbreak was still centered in China.

BERLIN -- The remaining contestants of German reality TV show "Big Brother" have been kept in the dark about the novel coronavirus since they entered the house in early February.

Typically, the show’s contestants are sequestered in the house for the duration of filming and kept uninformed about whatever may be unfolding in the real world. But in a special show on the Tuesday evening broadcast on German channel Sat 1, presenter Jochen Schropp and the show’s doctor Andreas Kaniewski will break the news about the pandemic. The contestants will be able to have video calls with their family members and ask questions.

The cast lives in two houses in the western German city of Cologne. It is located in the region of North Rhine-Westphalia, which has been hit particularly hard by COVID-19.

Empty tables and chairs of a street cafe are seen, March 17, 2020 in Cologne, western Germany, where restaurants closed, as well as many activities slowed down or came to a halt due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images

Currently, Germany has over 7,000 cases of COVID-19 and has partially closed borders with neighboring countries, including Switzerland and France. On Sunday, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the country-wide closure of all bars, cultural venues, “non-essential stores,” as well as recreational facilities, religious gatherings and other events that bring people in contact with one another. In just a couple of days, the message from German officials has become increasingly clear: stay home.

The cast of "Big Brother" has been doing just that, regardless of the contagion. When the primary group entered the house on Feb. 6, the spread in Germany was contained in Bavaria with just a few cases, and the world was watching Wuhan, China, where the virus originated.

The decision to not tell the show’s remaining participants has garnered criticism on social media. Four new contestants entered the house on March 9 and were banned from discussing the virus. According to the broadcasters, the incoming members had tested negative for the virus.

This is the 13th season of the reality show which started in the United Kingdom and has spinoffs all over the world. Contestants are continuously rated by audience members, with the winning members allowed to continue on the show.

Other "Big Brother" shows around the world have already informed their contestants. In the Canadian version, contestants learned about the virus and chose to stay on the show. The show’s leadership said they had removed the live audience and taken precautions and would continue to film.