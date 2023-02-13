Little girl rescued after 178 hours in rubble of catastrophic earthquake in Turkey

People yelled "God is great" as she was placed onto a stretcher.

A little girl named Miray was rescued after 178 hours in the rubble of the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey, Reuters reported, citing Turkey's transport minister.

A video grab shows a girl named Miray which Turkey's transport minister says was rescued 178 hours after the earthquake on Feb. 6, in Adiyaman, Turkey. Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Ministry via Reuters

The little girl's age and condition were not immediately clear.

Monday marks one week since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria. More than 36,000 people have been killed.

The Syria Civil Defense, a Syrian volunteer organization also known as the White Helmets, said Friday that after 108 hours of work, its first responders ceased search and rescue operations and shifted to recovery efforts.