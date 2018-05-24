Horse whisperer helps stress sufferers

In the Guadalix mountains outside Madrid, horse whisperer Fernando Noailles uses his animals to help people suffering from anxiety-disorders.htm" id="ramplink_stress_" target="_blank">stress and anxiety.

Juan Medina/Reuters

The 57-year-old, who spent many years in the Patagonian wilderness living with horses, says the animals interpret and control emotions in the people he sees.

Juan Medina/Reuters

His clients spend time with the horses and learn through the movement of the animal what mental state they themselves are in, says Noailles, who charges up to 120 euros per session.

Juan Medina/Reuters

"The horse is a mirror," he says. "They are gregarious creatures, born to live in herds."

Juan Medina/Reuters

Noailles' clients respond to their own emotions from watching the horse's reaction.

Juan Medina/Reuters

"People in the first session, when they are in a difficult state of mind, see a horse that doesn't stop, that moves, that even gallops. The horse is showing you a mind that doesn't stop, that is tormented," he says.

Juan Medina/Reuters

Loreto Garcia has worked with Noialles for two years to help her cope with stress.

Juan Medina/Reuters

"Fernando sees the reaction of the horse - he can tell if I'm centered in the moment, how I feel. He uses the horse as a guide to let him know how the session is going," she says.

Story written by Sonya Dowsett