Horse whisperer helps stress sufferers

May 24, 2018, 11:45 AM ET
PHOTO:Fernando Noailles, emotional therapist, kisses his horse named Madrid in Guadalix de la Sierra, Spain, April 27, 2018.Juan Medina/Reuters
In the Guadalix mountains outside Madrid, horse whisperer Fernando Noailles uses his animals to help people suffering from anxiety-disorders.htm" id="ramplink_stress_" target="_blank">stress and anxiety.

PHOTO: Fernando Noailles, emotional therapist, lays on top of his horse named Madrid in Guadalix de la Sierra, Spain, May 31, 2016.Juan Medina/Reuters
The 57-year-old, who spent many years in the Patagonian wilderness living with horses, says the animals interpret and control emotions in the people he sees.

PHOTO: Loreto Garcia, patient of emotional therapist Fernando Noailles, embraces a horse in Guadalix de la Sierra, Spain, Dec. 4, 2017.Juan Medina/Reuters
His clients spend time with the horses and learn through the movement of the animal what mental state they themselves are in, says Noailles, who charges up to 120 euros per session.

PHOTO: Fernando Noailles, emotional therapist, caresses one of his horses in Guadalix de la Sierra, outside Madrid, Spain, May 31, 2016. Noailles uses his animals to help people suffering from stress and anxiety.Juan Medina/Reuters
"The horse is a mirror," he says. "They are gregarious creatures, born to live in herds."

PHOTO: Fernando Noailles, emotional therapist, stands with his horses in Guadalix de la Sierra, Spain, July 27, 2017.Juan Medina/Reuters
Noailles' clients respond to their own emotions from watching the horse's reaction.

PHOTO: The horse of emotional therapist Fernando Noailles, named Madrid, is seen in Guadalix de la Sierra, Spain, July 27, 2017.Juan Medina/Reuters
"People in the first session, when they are in a difficult state of mind, see a horse that doesn't stop, that moves, that even gallops. The horse is showing you a mind that doesn't stop, that is tormented," he says.

PHOTO: Fernando Noailles, emotional therapist, and his patient Maria Lopez Herraiz attend an emotional therapy session with a horse named Madrid in Guadalix de la Sierra, Spain, April 27, 2018.Juan Medina/Reuters
Loreto Garcia has worked with Noialles for two years to help her cope with stress.

PHOTO:Fernando Noailles, emotional therapist, kisses his horse named Madrid in Guadalix de la Sierra, Spain, April 27, 2018.Juan Medina/Reuters
"Fernando sees the reaction of the horse - he can tell if I'm centered in the moment, how I feel. He uses the horse as a guide to let him know how the session is going," she says.

Story written by Sonya Dowsett

