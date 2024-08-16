Inquiry launched at Belfast Zoo after worker allegedly locked in lion enclosure

LONDON -- The Belfast City Council says it has launched an investigation at Belfast Zoo in Northern Ireland after a worker allegedly became locked in a lion enclosure earlier this month, with lions inside.

Two staff workers – one who was working in a training capacity and one who was more experienced – are reported to have entered the lion enclosure last week to attend to the big cats, the Belfast Telegraph reported, citing a source familiar with the incident.

The more experienced staff member is then reported to have left the paddock, leaving the gate locked and his colleague in the enclosure with the pride of lions with no means of escape.

Male Barbary lion Qays at Belfast Zoo Kingdom of the Barbary Lion, the new habitat created for three barbary lions at Belfast Zoological Gardens, Aug. 7, 2023. Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty Images, FILE

It's unknown how long the worker was locked inside of the enclosure with the lions.

In a statement provided to ABC News, the Belfast City Council said it is "aware of an incident at the lion enclosure at Belfast Zoo earlier this month."

"We take the safety of all our staff, visitors and animals very seriously," the statement continued. "An investigation is underway into the circumstances of this incident."

The Belfast Zoo similarly told ABC News that they could not comment on the alleged incident while their investigation of it is underway.

The Belfast Zoo is home to a pride of Barbary lions: one male lion named Qays, and two female lions named Fidda and Theibba, according to the zoo's website.

Barbary lions were once native to North Africa, but the Belfast Zoo notes "The only Barbary lions left in the world are now found in zoos and are part of a global and collaborative breeding programme to ensure their future survival."