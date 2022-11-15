Inside NATO's secretive space command's critical mission

ABC News got an exclusive tour of the facility and its mission.

At the heart of Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany, a mysterious new division of military personnel is quietly working to keep America and its allies safe from hostile attacks in space.

The two-year-old NATO Space Centre may appear less like Deep Space 9 and more like Kennedy Space Center, but the military personnel told ABC News in an exclusive tour that their mission is becoming more critical as foreign entities beef up their orbiting technology.

"They recognize how important space is to us," Royal Air Force Air Marshal Johnny Stringer, the Deputy Commander of NATO's Allied Air Command, told ABC News of foreign entities. "There are a bunch of things which we need to be concerned about."

NATO's Space Center monitors satellite activity and monitors threats across the globe. ABC News

The main focus of the space center, which is manned by members of military units from all over the world including the U.S., U.K. and Spain, is keeping an eye on the world's satellites.

Militaries across the world have increased their use of space cameras and other capsules to monitor threats including the ongoing Ukrainian-Russian conflict. In addition to tracking troop movements, satellite surveillance helped to sink the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet in April, according to officials.

"Without space-based capabilities to assist. I think you would not see the successes and really the heroic actions and defense that you've seen from Ukraine," Stringer said.

Stringer said his team is also monitoring how other nations, such as China and Russia, are operating in space.

Air Marshal Johnny Stringer, the Deputy Commander of NATO's Allied Air Command, speaks with ABC News about NATO's Space Centre. ABC News

Last year, Russia blew up its own satellite in a test and some of that debris came dangerously close to the International Space Station.

"Anti-satellite launches like [the one] Russia did just compromised space for everybody," Stringer said.

NATO's Space Centre was created to protect satellites and keep an eye on threats. ABC News

NATO officials also warned that space defense goes beyond warfare.

Lt. Col. John Patrick, the director NATO Space Center at NATO, noted that financial systems, power grids, cell phone networks and other services are dependent on protected satellites. Russian forces have threated to shoot down commercial U.S. satellites in retaliation for its support of Ukraine.

"So, GPS or Galileo [satellite navigation], if those systems were to go away, well then you can't track forces [or[ you can't track DHL," Patrick told ABC News.

ABC News got exclusive access to NATO's Space Centre in Ramstein, Germany. ABC News

As threats continue to pick up the officials at the space center said they're laser focused on keeping allied nations safe.

"The bottom line, I think is, is that from a NATO Space Centre, we're here to protect and defend," Patrick said.

ABC News' Ivan Pereira contributed to this report.