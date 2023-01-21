King Charles' coronation to be held in May, Buckingham Palace announces

The coronation will be held on May 6.

The coronation of King Charles III of Britain will take place on May 6, Buckingham Palace announced Saturday.

The official ceremony will come eight months after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8, 2022. Upon her death, Charles succeeded her as king of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort leave Bolton Town Hall during a tour of Greater Manchester on January 20, 2023 in Bolton, United Kingdom. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Charles, 74, will be coronated at Westminster Abbey alongside his 75-year-old wife, Camilla, per Elizabeth's request that Camilla become queen consort -- the title given to the wife of a reigning king.

The service, which will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, will "reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The pair will arrive at Westminster Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, then return to the palace following the service for a "larger ceremonial procession" that will also feature members of the Royal Family, Buckingham Palace said.

The coronation will be part of a three-day affair, during which people can "come together in celebration of the historic occasion," Buckingham Palace said. Other scheduled events include a concert at Windsor Castle on May 7, with several thousand pairs of tickets that will be made available via a public ballot, and a day of volunteering across the U.K. on May 8.