Knife-wielding man kills 1, injures 2 near Paris

A man wielding a knife killed one person and injured two others near Paris on Thursday.

Interested in France? Add France as an interest to stay up to date on the latest France news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The suspect was shot and killed by police, according to French media reports.

The man was known for having promoted a radical Islamic ideology, but authorities have yet to declare the assault a terrorist attack, according to BFM-TV.

The attack occurred in Trappes, a suburb about 40 minutes west of Paris, said police, who urged residents to avoid the area. “Avoid the area and respect the security perimeters so as not to disrupt the police work,” Police Nationale 78 said in a statement translated from French.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.