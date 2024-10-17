Lebanon's civilian population suffers under Israeli military strikes

When civil war raged in Lebanon from 1975 to 1990, Mount Lebanon became a haven for people fleeing violence in Beirut, the capital city. That's no longer the case, as Israel's expanding military operation in the country brings death to the mountain range.

At the scene of an Israeli airstrike in the area, ABC News was shown what was said to be a family home. The three-story building had been completely demolished in the attack, and local man Hussein Samir Amro said all 16 residents -- his relatives -- were killed.

The mountains near Lebanese capital Beirut haven't been safe from Israel's military campaign. ABC News

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) did not respond to requests from ABC News regarding what threat IDF identified in the home.

Influential political party and armed group Hezbollah -- designated as a terror group by the U.S. -- has launched rockets, missiles and drones at Israel nearly every day since the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack, in solidarity and support of Hamas. These attacks have displaced nearly 100,000 Israelis, killing dozens and injuring more than 500.

After Israel killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a massive strike in September, what had been a limited border fight expanded into all-out war.

Israel has issued evacuation orders to 25% of Lebanon, UNICEF announced Wednesday.

"Approximately 1.2 million people -- men, women and children -- have been displaced by this escalating conflict -- including approximately 400,000 children," UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Ted Chaiban said at a UN media briefing.

Amro took ABC News to the funeral service for his family. Despite the possibility of an Israeli strike on the mosque, Hezbollah official and Lebanese parliament member Raed Berro was in attendance. He suggested that he wasn't worried about being targeted.

Raed Berro, a Hezbollah official, compared his group to a wounded lion. ABC News

"Hezbollah is more than a fighter, more than person, more than its leader," Berro told ABC News in Arabic. "It's an idea, and an idea cannot be killed that easily. It's true that we're wounded, but a wounded lion is still a lion."

The group claimed there will be no cease-fire in Lebanon as long as Israel’s operation in Gaza continues. Israel has said Hezbollah is controlled by Iran, and is ultimately responsible for the violence in Lebanon.

"Iran stood by our side, in contrast to America's support for Israel," Berro said in response to this idea. "We are forced to gather allies; if China or Russia are willing to assist us, we are ready."

Hezbollah effectively controls Lebanon's Shiite Islam population. The country is built on delicate sectarian foundations, with Shiite Muslims, Sunni Muslims and Christians still sharing power from the deal that ended the civil war in 1990.

An Israeli airstrike leveled this three-story building that locals say was a family home. All 16 residents were killed, according to a relative. ABC News

As the self-proclaimed resistance to the Israel's actions in Gaza and the West Bank, the support of its already loyal base has deepened as they watch the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"Hezbollah was created in order to defend itself. So we're just defending ourselves," Mariam Amro, a local English teacher, said. "Who gave Israel the right to say [...] Hezbollah should be removed? We are Hezbollah."

The strikes are shaking the country's sectarian balance. Elie Feghali and his family live near the bombed home. Unlike the neighbors who were killed, they're Christian.

"We were living in peace with those people for 40 years, you know?" Feghali told. "They were our neighbors, we knew all of them. And what just happened is very, very sad."

Feghali's family hasn't escaped the bombing unscathed -- his aunt was wounded in the strike. He acknowledged that they still feel like they're in danger.

Elie Feghali's family is Christian, but they live in peace with their Muslim neighbors. ABC News

Their situation highlights the potentially massive collateral damage of Israel's mission to "destroy Hezbollah," since the group has become such a pervasive part of Lebanon's political, bureaucratic and social makeup.

A majority of Lebanese oppose Hezbollah, but anger at Israel’s attacks has triggered a rare sense of unity in an otherwise divided country.

The crisis may become existential for the nation of more than 5 million people. In a choice between its own survival and the survival of the Lebanese state, Hezbollah is choosing itself.