‘Life under Russian occupation is no life’: The low-key mission bringing people to Ukraine

People share their stories of life under Russian occupation.

KRASNOPILLYA -- Six miles from the Russian border, we board a bus packed with people from the occupied areas. The young and old are piled in together -- pets fill the floor -- all with stories of life under Russian occupation.

This humanitarian corridor -- reopened weeks ago -- is the only border crossing, taking about 150 people each day from Russia to Ukraine.

A low-key mission is underway to bring Ukrainians back from Russian held territories. Ale Pavone/ABC News

Vitaliy Kaporukhin, a volunteer of Ukrainian NGO Pluriton, said more than 9,000 people have crossed there since March.

Most of them traveled for three or four days to reach this point, including 1.5 miles by foot.

Young couple Natalia and Mykyta traveled from Russian-occupied Donetsk for three days with their 6-month-old baby.

Natalia and Mykyta travelled for 3 days from Russian-held Donetsk. Ale Pavone/ABC News

History teacher Mykyta, 23, told us what it has been like living under Russian control.

“It’s really bad. No credit card, no electricity, no freedom of speech. Life under Russian occupation is no life,” Mykta said.

Natalia and Mykyta had an argument with their pro-Russian parents, who they said are “brainwashed” by Russian TV. Natalia told us, “You have no idea what it’s like living with a nazi mother.”

Twenty-year-old Roman traveled from occupied Berdyansk in the Zaporizhzhia region. His trip to Krasnopillya took him two days.

150 people are using this humanitarian corridor each day. Ale Pavone

“It was really bad” in Berdyansk, the student tells us, saying he was confronted by drunk Russian soldiers who pointed a gun at his forehand.

Roman wants to continue his university studies, "but if I don't get a scholarship, I will go to serve in the Ukrainian Army. I have a friend there.”

Others aren’t sure where they will end up.

‘‘We are here now; that’s the most important thing. Glory to Ukraine,” Mykta said.