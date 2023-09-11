FDA approves new COVID booster amid rising cases, hospitalizations

The booster could be available as early as this week.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized and approved updated COVID boosters on Monday amid rising cases and hospitalizations across the country.

The boosters made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, were formulated to target variants that are currently circulating, which are related to XBB – an offshoot of the omicron variant.

"Vaccination remains critical to public health and continued protection against serious consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death," Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.

"The public can be assured that these updated vaccines have met the agency's rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality. We very much encourage those who are eligible to consider getting vaccinated," the statement continued.

Next, an independent advisory panel from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet on Sept. 12 to provide recommendations on who should be eligible for the new booster. The final step will be a sign-off from the CDC director.

The FDA currently recommends children aged 5 and up -- regardless of previous vaccination --- receive one updated booster dose at least two months after the last COVID dose.

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccine targeting BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub variants is pictured at Skippack Pharmacy, Sept. 8, 2022, in Schwenksville, Pa. Hannah Beier/Reuters

The updated boosters are each approved for those aged 12 and older and authorized for emergency use for children between ages 6 months and 11 years.

For those aged 6 months to 4 years who have previously been vaccinated, the agency recommends receiving one or two booster doses. For unvaccinated individuals in this age group, the FDA recommends three doses.

