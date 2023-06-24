LIVE UPDATES

Russia-Ukraine live updates: Putin briefed on 'armed rebellion' by Wagner Group

Putin has been briefed on an "attempted armed rebellion," the Kremlin said.

Kevin Shalvey
Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 2:42 AM ET

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on an "attempted armed rebellion," as Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group, said that the headquarters of the Southern Military District and all military facilities in Rostov-on-Don are under his control.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Latest headlines:

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern.
Jun 24, 2:42 AM EDT

Wagner group claims control over Rostov military facilities, airport

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group, said on Saturday that the headquarters of the Southern Military District and all military facilities in Rostov-on-Don were under his control.

Prigozhin in a video demanded the Kremlin to bring Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Sergei Shoigu to him.

He also threatened in the video that he would Moscow.