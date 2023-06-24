LIVE UPDATES
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Putin briefed on 'armed rebellion' by Wagner Group
Putin has been briefed on an "attempted armed rebellion," the Kremlin said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on an "attempted armed rebellion," as Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group, said that the headquarters of the Southern Military District and all military facilities in Rostov-on-Don are under his control.
Latest headlines:
Wagner group claims control over Rostov military facilities, airport
Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group, said on Saturday that the headquarters of the Southern Military District and all military facilities in Rostov-on-Don were under his control.
Prigozhin in a video demanded the Kremlin to bring Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Sergei Shoigu to him.
