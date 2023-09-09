LIVE UPDATES
Morocco earthquake live updates: 6.8-magnitude kills at least 296 people
The quake struck Morocco’s High Atlas mountain range shortly after 11 p.m.
A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Morocco late Friday night and killed at least 296 people, according to Morocco’s Interior Ministry.
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the quake had 6.8-magnitude when it hit at 11:11 p.m. locally, with shaking that lasted several seconds. Morocco’s National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale. The U.S. agency reported a 4.9-magnitude aftershock hit 19 minutes later.
Marrakech has a population of almost a million people, a popular tourist destination known for its historic palaces. Marrakech hosted the 2016 United Nations Climate Change Conference.
Latest headlines:
UN says it is 'ready to assist' as US embassy issues safety alert
The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, said he is "profoundly saddened" after learning of the earthquake that took place in Morocco late Friday night, according to a statement issued by the UN Saturday morning.
"The Secretary-General was profoundly saddened to learn of the earthquake that hit Morocco today which claimed many lives," the statement read. "The Secretary-General expresses his solidarity with the government and people of Morocco in these difficult times. He addresses his most sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. The United Nations is ready to assist the government of Morocco in its efforts to assist the impacted population."
Meanwhile, the U.S. embassy in Morocco urged Americans to "exercise caution for the next 24 hours in case of additional earthquakes or aftershocks" and to "adhere to police instructions regarding road closures or traffic disruptions."
It was the strongest earthquake to hit that region in more than a century, according to the USGS.