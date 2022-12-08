Brittney Griner live updates: WNBA star swapped for Russian Viktor Bout in prisoner exchange

Griner negotiations were 'painstaking,' Russians treating Whelan differently: Biden

The road to Griner’s release involved "painstaking and intense negotiations," President Biden said as he thanked many across his administration who "worked tirelessly to secure her release."

"She's relieved to finally be heading home and the fact remains that she's lost months of her life, experienced a needless trauma," he said. "She deserves space, privacy and time with her loved ones to recover and heal from her time being wrongfully detained."

Biden said Griner landed in the United Arab Emirates and that the country helped facilitate the transfer.

Paul Whelan was not part of this exchange, the president said, adding, "This was not a choice of which American to bring home."

"Sadly, for totally illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul's case differently than Brittney's. And while we have not yet succeeded in securing Paul's release, we are not giving up. We will never give up," Biden said. "We remain in close touch with Paul's family -- the Whelan family -- and my thoughts and prayers are with them today.

"They have to have such mixed emotions today," he continued. "And we’ll keep negotiating in good faith for Paul Whelan. I guarantee that. I say that to the family. And I guarantee you. I urge Russia to do the same to ensure that Paul's health and humane treat are maintained until we can bring him home. I don't want American to be detained one extra day if we can bring that person home."

-ABC News' Justin Gomez