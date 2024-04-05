LIVE UPDATES
Israel-Gaza live updates: IDF says it misidentified WCK worker as Hamas gunman
Seven World Central Kitchen aid workers were killed in the strike.
An Israeli attack in Gaza on a convoy of aid workers from World Central Kitchen, the relief organization providing desperately needed food to Palestinians, has generated outrage from the group's founder, celebrity chef José Andrés and condemnation from around the world.
Israel has apologized for the strikes, which killed seven members of the group late Monday, saying it was an accident in "the fog of war." They have promised a thorough investigation of the incident, which Andrés said was deliberate.
Nearly six months after Hamas terrorists invaded Israel on Oct. 7, the Israeli military continues its bombardment of the neighboring Gaza Strip. About 1,200 people were killed in the initial terrorist attack, according to Israeli officials, while Israel's bombing of Gaza has killed more than 32,000 people, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza.
Latest headlines:
- IDF suspends 2 military commanders after deadly airstrike: Israeli media
- Israel to open another border crossing point after Biden-Netanyahu call: Official
- World Central Kitchen attack is part of pattern, NGOs operating in Gaza say
- US warns of policy changes if Israel doesn't take action to better protect civilians
IDF says there were 3 strikes on WCK convoy, misidentified worker as Hamas gunman: 'Misjudgment'
Israel Defense Forces released a statement Friday about the deadly airstrike in Gaza that killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers on April 1.
The IDF said it misidentified a WCK worker in the convoy as a Hamas gunman.
"After the vehicles left the warehouse where the aid had been unloaded, one of the commanders mistakenly assumed that the gunmen were located inside the accompanying vehicles and that these were Hamas terrorists. The forces did not identify the vehicles in question as being associated with WCK," the IDF said in a statement Friday.
"Following a misidentification by the forces, the forces targeted the three WCK vehicles based on the misclassification of the event and misidentification of the vehicles as having Hamas operatives inside them, with the resulting strike leading to the deaths of seven innocent humanitarian aid workers," the statement continued.
The report said there were three strikes on the convoy. It also said WCK workers hit in the first vehicle were hit again while moving to another vehicle in the convoy.
"The investigation's findings indicate that the incident should not have occurred. Those who approved the strike were convinced that they were targeting armed Hamas operatives and not WCK employees," the IDF said. "The strike on the aid vehicles is a grave mistake stemming from a serious failure due to a mistaken identification, errors in decision-making, and an attack contrary to the Standard Operating Procedures."
It said WCK correctly coordinated its movements with the IDF prior to the night the workers were killed and that there was a "comprehensive plan" in place for the WCK movement on April 1.
'The real test is results': Blinken reacts to Israel border crossing announcements
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was asked about the announcement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office's announcement overnight that additional crossings into Gaza would be opened up for aid to enter.
He said the U.S. "welcomed" the development but that "the real test is results, and that's what we're looking to see in the coming days, the coming weeks."
"Is the aid effectively reaching the people who need it throughout Gaza?" he said. "Do we have a much better system for deconfliction and coordination so that the humanitarian workers, the folks who are delivering the aid, can do it safely and securely? All of these things are critical."
Blinken said these aims would be measured by clear metrics "like the number of trucks that are actually getting in on a sustained basis," and the aid making it to those in need through the enclave — "including critically northern Gaza."
He said the administration would be closely watching to see if other measurements were reversed, including "the fact that almost 100% of the population is acutely food insecure" as well as indicators of potential famine.
"So really, the proof is in the results," he said.
ABC News' Shannon Crawford
Partner of killed aid worker calls for answers: 'We need the truth of what happened'
The partner of one of the seven World Central Kitchen aid workers killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza this week is pleading for answers into the deadly attack.
"We need some answers," Sandy Leclerc, the partner of Jacob Flickinger, a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen, told ABC News on Thursday, in her first television interview since the attack. "We need the truth of what happened because this situation is so unclear."
"Please Mr. Biden, give us the truth of what happened," she asked of President Joe Biden as she spoke with ABC News correspondent Phil Lipof.
Israel to open another border crossing point after Biden-Netanyahu call: Official
Israel has decided to open another border crossing point -- the Erez checkpoint -- to allow humanitarian aid to cross into Gaza, according to an Israeli official.
The decision comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden spoke by phone earlier Thursday.
"This increased aid will prevent a humanitarian crisis and is necessary to ensure the continuation of the fighting and to achieve the goals of the war," the official said in a statement. "In light of this, Israel will allow the temporary delivery of humanitarian aid through Ashdod (port) and the Erez checkpoint and will increase the Jordanian aid coming in through Kerem Shalom."
-ABC News' Dana Savir