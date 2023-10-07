Israel live updates: Netanyahu says 'we're at war'

At least 22 people have died and more than 500 people have been injured.

At least 22 people have died and more than 500 people have been injured after rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel by Hamas militants.

The Israeli Defense Forces have declared "a state of alert for war," according to a statement issued by the IDF early Saturday morning.

Palestinian militants fired at least 2,200 rockets toward Israel, the IDF said. Meanwhile, Hamas claimed at least 5,000 rockets were fired, all landing in southern and central Israel.