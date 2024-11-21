Israel-Gaza-Lebanon live updates: ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants on Thursday for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant.
The Hague issued the warrants for alleged war crimes in Gaza, according to a statement. The ICC said that there were "reasonable grounds" to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant committed war crimes, and added that Israel's acceptance of the court's jurisdiction is not required
-ABC News' Joe Simonetti and Kevin Shalvey