Israel-Gaza-Lebanon live updates: ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

The International Criminal Court issued the arrest warrants on Thursday.

ByDavid Brennan, Julia Reinstein, Meredith Deliso, and Nadine El-Bawab
Last Updated: November 21, 2024, 7:03 AM EST

The Israel Defense Forces continued its intense airstrike and ground campaigns in Gaza -- particularly in the north of the strip -- and in Lebanon, with Israeli attacks on targets nationwide including in the capital Beirut. The strikes form the backdrop for a fresh diplomatic push by the White House ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's return to the Oval Office in January.

Tensions also remain high between Israel and Iran after the former launched what it called "precise strikes on military targets" in several locations in Iran following Tehran's Oct. 1 missile barrage.

2 hours ago

ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants on Thursday for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant.

The Hague issued the warrants for alleged war crimes in Gaza, according to a statement. The ICC said that there were "reasonable grounds" to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant committed war crimes, and added that Israel's acceptance of the court's jurisdiction is not required

-ABC News' Joe Simonetti and Kevin Shalvey

Nov 20, 2024, 6:30 PM EST

Dozens killed in massive strike in northern Gaza

Dozens of people have been killed and many more are feared dead after a large strike hit a residential neighborhood in northern Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health.

The strike occurred in a neighborhood near Kamal Adwan Hospital, officials said.

Nov 20, 2024, 1:01 PM EST

Israel wants freedom to strike Hezbollah under any cease-fire deal, foreign minister says

Israel wants to "keep the freedom to act if there will be violations" by Hezbollah in any cease-fire agreement reached between Lebanon and Israel, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said in comments Wednesday.

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein is in Beirut meeting with officials about the proposed cease-fire deal and is expected to travel to Israel Wednesday night to continue discussions.

Nov 20, 2024, 1:00 PM EST

Israeli forces kill Hezbollah commanders, strike over 100 targets in Lebanon, IDF says

The Israel Defense Forces said it killed Hezbollah's anti-tank missile and operations commanders "in the coastal area" on Sunday.

Israeli forces "struck over 100 terror targets in Lebanon" in the last day, the Israeli Defense Forces said Wednesday. Israel said it is continuing "limited, localized, targeted raids in southern Lebanon."

On Tuesday, 14 people were killed, and 87 people were wounded in Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

-ABC News' Jordana Miller

