Israel-Gaza-Lebanon live updates: Hezbollah confirms media chief's death

Khamenei meets with ambassador injured in pager attacks
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with the country's ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, as the latter continues his recovery from injuries sustained during Israel's detonation of Hezbollah communication devices in September.
Khamenei's official X account posted a short video of their interaction on Monday, in which Amani told the Iranian leader he lost around half of the vision in his right eye in the attack.
-ABC News' Jordana Miller