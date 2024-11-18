Live

Israel-Gaza-Lebanon live updates: Hezbollah confirms media chief's death

Mohammed Afif was killed in an Israeli strike on Sunday.

ByDavid Brennan and Julia Reinstein
Last Updated: November 18, 2024, 4:21 AM EST

The Israel Defense Forces continued its intense airstrike and ground campaigns in Gaza -- particularly in the north of the strip -- and in Lebanon, with Israeli attacks on targets nationwide including in the capital Beirut. The strikes form the backdrop for a fresh diplomatic push by the White House ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's return to the Oval Office in January.

Tensions also remain high between Israel and Iran after the former launched what it called "precise strikes on military targets" in several locations in Iran following Tehran's Oct. 1 missile barrage.

Latest headlines:

Here's how the news is developing.
1 hour ago

Khamenei meets with ambassador injured in pager attacks

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with the country's ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, as the latter continues his recovery from injuries sustained during Israel's detonation of Hezbollah communication devices in September.

This photo released by an official website of the office of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shows him speaking with Iran's Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani in Tehran, Iran, on Nov. 17, 2024.
AP

Khamenei's official X account posted a short video of their interaction on Monday, in which Amani told the Iranian leader he lost around half of the vision in his right eye in the attack.

-ABC News' Jordana Miller

Nov 17, 2024, 5:33 PM EST

Hezbollah media relations chief killed in Israeli strike

Mohammed Afif, Hezbollah's media relations chief, was killed in an Israeli strike Sunday, Hezbollah confirmed.

The strike on central Beirut partially collapsed a building and injured three others, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

The Israel Defense Forces also confirmed Afif's death. In a statement, the IDF said he joined Hezbollah in the 1980s and went on to become a "central and veteran figure in the organization who greatly influenced Hezbollah's military activity."

Citing one particular incident, the statement claimed that he had played a key role in the drone attack on Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in Caesarea in October.

-ABC News' Will Gretsky

Nov 17, 2024, 11:30 AM EST

Pope calls for investigation to determine whether Israeli attacks on Gaza are 'genocide'

Pope Francis, in an upcoming book to be released ahead of his 2025 jubilee, called for an investigation to determine whether Israel's actions in Gaza constitute genocide, according to the Vatican.

"In the Middle East, where the open doors of nations like Jordan or Lebanon continue to be a salvation for millions of people fleeing conflicts in the region: I am thinking above all of those who leave Gaza in the midst of the famine that has struck their Palestinian brothers and sisters given the difficulty of getting food and aid into their territory," he wrote in a passage released by the Vatican.

"According to some experts, what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide," the pope wrote. "It should be carefully investigated to determine whether it fits into the technical definition formulated by jurists and international bodies."

-ABC News' Victoria Beaulé

Related Topics