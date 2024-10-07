Israel's Lebanon operation continues as leaders consider their response to Iran's long-range attack on Tuesday, in which hundreds of missiles were fired into the country, according to Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations.
Iran said the unprecedented attack was retaliation for a wave of assassinations carried out by Israel over the last several weeks targeting Hezbollah, including leader Hassan Nasrallah.
Most of the missiles were intercepted, but "several hits were identified, and the damage is being assessed," an Israeli security official said.
Oct 06, 2024, 7:28 PM EDT
Palestinian-American doctor says suffering in Gaza is 'immeasurable'
Palestinian-American physician and writer Dr. Fady Joudah spoke with Phil Lipof on ABC News Live about his experiences and perspective ahead of the first anniversary of Oct. 7.
Joudah described the losses in Gaza since then as "immeasurable," saying to ABC News that no political or historical explanation can justify it.
As the Israel-Hamas war reaches the one-year mark, nearly 42,000 Palestinians have been killed in the territory, and just over half the dead have been women and children, according to local health officials.
"Even if the war stops tomorrow or the next minute, the suffering of the Palestinian people is immeasurable at this point," he said.
Oct 06, 2024, 7:09 PM EDT
Father of American hostage gets emotional ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary
Ahead of the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, Ruby Chen, the father of 19-year-old IDF soldier and American hostage Itay Chen, spoke with Rhiannon Ally on ABC News Live in an emotional interview.
"We have no idea who is alive or not, including my son. And we just need to get this to an end," Chen said.
Chen, who is originally from New York City, describes his son as "a fun-loving kid" who joined the IDF at the age of 18. Itay and his team were ambushed while protecting a kibbutz on Oct. 7, and he has not heard from him since, Chen said.
He also shared that he recently spoke with the White House to advocate for imposing economic and diplomatic sanctions on Iran, which recently launched a missile attack against Israel.
After watching negotiations between Israel and Hamas fail for months, Chen said he and other loved ones of the hostages should have a voice in the discussions.
"The sad part about it is that there is no accountability for the failed negotiations. Once that failed negotiation happens, we don't see any accountability on any side, not from the mediators of Egypt, not on Israel, not on Hamas," Chen said.
"We should also be allowed to that equation as well," he said.
Oct 06, 2024, 6:21 PM EDT
IDF says it struck Hezbollah munition warehouses in Beirut
Following a large blast in Beirut Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces said fighter jets attacked Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in Beirut.
In addition, warplanes have recently attacked the organization's munitions warehouses in the Beirut area, the IDF said.