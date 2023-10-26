Israel-Gaza updates: Gaza sees deadliest day since conflict began
At least 700 people died in Gaza on Tuesday, OCHA said.
Thousands of people have died and thousands more have been injured since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7 and Israel retaliated with a bombing campaign and total siege of the neighboring Gaza Strip, leaving the region on the verge of all-out war.
Latest headlines:
What we know about the conflict
The war, which began Oct. 7, is now in its 21st day.
At least 1,400 people have died and 4,629 others have been injured in Israel, according to Israeli authorities. In Gaza, 7,326 people have been killed and 18,967 have been injured, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry.
Aid workers and officials fear that Israel's call for an evacuation of the northern part of Gaza is precipitating a humanitarian disaster as electricity and other supplies have been cut off in preparation for what appears to be an imminent ground offensive.
Humanitarian groups have urged Israel to call off the evacuation and agree to a cease-fire, even as the country has asserted a right to defend itself -- a right the United States endorses.
House passes resolution defending Israel
The House of Representatives passed a resolution defending Israel and condemning Hamas after the group's attack earlier this month and the escalating war in the Gaza Strip.
The resolution passed in a 412-10 vote. Six members voted present. Nine of the 10 "no" votes came from progressive Democrats, while Rep. Thomas Massie, Ky., was the only Republican to vote against the resolution.
-ABC News' Lauren Peller and Tal Axelrod
Dueling Russia, US resolutions on conflict fail to advance at UN Security Council
The dueling resolutions on the Israel-Hamas war put forth to the United Nations Security Council by Russia and the U.S. have both failed.
Russia's version called for a humanitarian ceasefire and avoided condemning Hamas. Russia, China, the UAE and Gabon voted in favor of the draft, while nine members abstained, and both the U.S. and the U.K. voted against it.
While the U.S. emphasized in its resolution Israel’s right to defend itself from Hamas, officials worked to find a middle ground that would placate a majority of members, urging a pause to military action in Gaza. The U.S. measure secured the votes it needed to advance out of the council but was ultimately vetoed by Russia and China.
"The United States is deeply disappointed that Russia and China vetoed this resolution. A resolution that, as I've said, was strong and it was balanced. That was the product of consultations with members of this Council. We did listen to all of you. We incorporated feedback. And we worked to forge consensus around a resolution that would send a clear message to the world – and most importantly, to Israelis and Palestinians – that this Council is determined to meet this moment," U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.
-ABC News' Shannon Crawford
WHO calls for release of hostages, proof of life, proof of medical care
The World Health Organization said there's "an urgent need" for Hamas to "provide signs of life, proof of provision of health care and the immediate release" of the hostages.
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he met with families of some hostages on Wednesday.
"Many of the hostages, including children, women and the elderly, have pre-existing health conditions requiring urgent and sustained care and treatment," he said in a statement. "The mental health trauma that the abducted, and the families, are facing is acute and psychosocial support is of great importance."
Israeli official: 'Definitions of defeating Hamas' must be more 'realistic'
Maj. Gen. (res.) Giora Eiland, the former head of the Israel National Security Council, told ABC News the "definitions of defeating Hamas … have to be a little more measurable and realistic."
Eiland, who has been working inside Israel’s military headquarters, said there’s no way to completely destroy Hamas, but he said what Israel can do "is destroy the military capabilities and other governmental functions of Hamas."
"But even to achieve this limited goal we will have to maintain the military effort," he said.
Eiland said Israel cannot allow Hamas "the ability now or in the future to rebuild their rocket arsenal."
-ABC News' Matt Gutman