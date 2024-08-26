Israel-Gaza live updates: Patients evacuate hospital in central Gaza

World Food Programme operations 'severely hampered' in Gaza
The World Food Programme, the U.N.'s worldwide food assistance program, is being "severely hampered" by the "intensifying conflict" in Gaza.
The agency said border crossings have been limited and roads in Gaza have become so unusable that urgent repairs are needed in order to transport basic needs, like food and medicine.
"Transporting food, water, medicine and hygiene equipment is critical for the survival of communities in Gaza today and will be needed for months to come," Antoine Renard, the country director for Gaza, said in a statement. "Roads are part of this lifeline."