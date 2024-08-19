Israel-Gaza live updates: Blinken 'intensely' focused on cease-fire progress

Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomed Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Tel Aviv on Monday morning as President Joe Biden’s administration presses for a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Blinken touched down in Israel on Sunday night, beginning his ninth visit to the Middle East since Hamas’ surprise Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel sparked the current conflict.

"The focus of my visit is intensely on getting the hostages back, getting the cease-fire done," Blinken said. "It is time for everyone to get to 'yes' and to not look for any excuses to say 'no.'"

Blinken said that he was working to make sure there was "no escalation...no provocations...no actions that in any way could move us away from getting this deal over the line, or, for that matter, escalating the conflict to other places and to greater intensity."

Reaffirming support for Israel, Blinken said, "As you heard [Herzog] say, the United States has taken decisive action to deploy forces here to deter any attacks, and if necessary, to defend against any attacks."

Herzog said that in the last 24 hours, they have witnessed "ongoing terror attacks by Palestinian terrorists."

"This is the way we are living these days. We are surrounded by terror from four corners of the Earth, and we are fighting back as a resilient and strong nation," Herzog said.

Herzog said that hostage negotiations have been held up by Hamas' "adamant refusal to move forward," but that Israel is "very hopeful" to continue working on a deal. The president then thanked the U.S., Egypt and Qatar for their role as mediators.

